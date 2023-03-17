Taylor Swift drops four songs, including an unheard ballad seemingly about Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

The pop megastar surprised fans this week by announcing she was dropping four songs at midnight on Friday (17.03.23) ahead of her 'Eras' world tour.

Three of them - ‘Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Safe and Sound (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)’ - are part of the Grammy winner's re-recordings following the dispute over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums.

The first two are from the 2012 'The Hunger Games' soundtrack album and the latter is from the deluxe edition of 2010's 'Speak Now'.

'All Of The Girls You Loved Before’ is an outtake from the Shake It Off' hitmaker's 2019 LP 'Lover', and is a huge pop ballad that fans believe is about Taylor's actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The lyrics document the heartbreaks a couple has been through with former lovers before finally meeting The One.

The 33-year-old musician - who has been in a relationship with the 32-year-old 'The Favourite' actor for seven years - sings: "All of the girls you’ve loved before / Made you the one I’ve fallen for / Every dead-end street led you straight to me /Now, you’re all I need, I’m so thankful for / All of the girls you’ve loved before / And I love you more."

Taylor also belts: "We’re breaking up, making up / Leave without saying goodbye / Just know that it’s everything that made me / Now, I call you 'baby,' that’s why you’re so amazing."

'The Eras Tour' kicks off tonight (17.03.23) in Glendale, Arizona, which has been renamed Swift City in honour of the jaunt.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer is kicking off the run at the city's State Farm Stadium with a pair of shows on March 17 and March 18 before heading to Las Vegas on March 24 and officials have decided to celebrate Taylor by temporarily changing the city's name.

A statement from city officials namechecked a number of the pop star's songs in a statement that read: "There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!

"We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

It will remain in effect for the two nights she's performing in Glendale.