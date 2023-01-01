Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott request legal name change for son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have filed a legal name change request for their son.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the reality star and Sicko Mode rapper have now requested for their son's name to be legally changed.

In March 2022, Kylie shared with fans on Instagram that the pair would no longer be calling their infant son Wolf, the name she originally announced after his birth that February. In January 2023, a few weeks before his first birthday, she revealed that they had settled on the name Aire.

In new legal documents, the parents noted that they "regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster" for the child, and "believe that Aire Webster is a better fit".

In an episode of The Kardashians in September, Kylie explained to her mother Kris Jenner that she "felt the pressure" to name her baby when it came time to submit a birth certificate. She wrote down Wolf, a name her older half-sister Khloé Kardashian suggested, because she liked the idea at the time.

"We really didn't have a name. I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't," she recalled. "So, we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?'"

Kylie and Travis, real name Jacques Webster, are also parents to five-year-old daughter Stormi.

They have been in an on-off relationship since April 2017 and reportedly broke up again in January.