The Cure fans get Ticketmaster refunds after Robert Smith's rant

The Cure fans have landed partial refunds on Ticketmaster fees for the band's US tour dates after frontman Robert Smith said he was "sickened" by the inflated prices.

Tickets for the group's upcoming dates went on sale on Wednesday (15.03.23) and sparked fury among fans who slammed Ticketmaster's costly fees with some claiming the add-on was more than the ticket price itself - and Smith waded into the row on Twitter explaining the band had no control over the fees extras slapped on by the company.

He wrote: "I am sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster fees debacle. To be clear: the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know."

Smith also took aim at the company's dynamic pricing strategy which changes the cost of tickets according to demand, branding it "a scam".

He added: "We didn't agree to the 'dynamic pricing'/'price surging'/'platinum ticket' thing ... because it is itself a bit of a scam? A separate conversation."

However, Ticketmaster bosses seemingly heeded Smith's complaints and the veteran rocker later confirmed many fans would be getting some of their money back.

He added: "After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged were unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price (‘ltp’) transactions.

"And a $5 ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows at all venues; if you already bought a ticket you will get an automatic refund. All tickets on sale tomorrow will incur lower fees."

The Cure will kick off their 2023 North American dates on May 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana and conclude the trek on July 1 in Miami, Florida.