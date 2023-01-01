Taylor Swift drops four songs ahead of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced the release of four songs ahead of her upcoming tour.

In a Thursday Instagram Story, the Lover singer revealed she would release four songs at midnight that day.

The four songs include re-releases of her 2012 Hunger Games soundtrack numbers with Joy Williams and John Paul White - titled Eyes Open and Safe & Sound - as well as a remaster of If This Was a Movie. The fourth song was a never-before-heard track titled All of the Girls You Loved Before.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story.

If This Was a Movie was first included on Taylor’s 2010 album Speak Now. Billboard has speculated the singer would re-record Speak Now as a follow-up to her two previously re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Mixdown reports Taylor confirmed in 2019 she was planning on re-recording five of her older albums, though she did not specify in which order.

Taylor’s tour has been scheduled to begin on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona.