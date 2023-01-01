Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with Child Stars documentary

Demi Lovato has signed on to direct the upcoming documentary Child Stars.

Rolling Stone announced on Thursday the Sorry Not Sorry singer was set to make her directorial debut helming a Hulu documentary slated for release in 2024.

According to a release, Child Stars would “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars”, though its selected participants have not yet been revealed.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Demi shared in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies."

Demi added, I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

Through interviews and archival material, the documentary has been set to examine “the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world”.

Hulu Originals SVP of documentaries and unscripted series Belisa Balaban also made a statement on the upcoming project.

“Demi’s first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film,” she explained. “Our audience has long been interested in delving into the nuances of pop culture, and Demi’s story - hard truths and all - uniquely suits her to the kind of stories we feel fortunate to tell at Hulu.”

Demi’s acting career began at age 10 in 2002, with a role on Barney & Friends with a young Selena Gomez.