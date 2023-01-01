Lewis Capaldi 'How I'm Feeling Now' trailer released

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops), this all-access documentary follows multi-platinum two-time BRIT Award winning and GRAMMY® nominated artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. After achieving unbelievable global success, he returns to his Scottish roots and attempts to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.With exclusive, never-before-seen footage, filmed over a few years following a sold out global headline tour, screaming fans and history making chart success, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his highly anticipated second album.The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.Search and buy tour tickets below right now through our trusted partner