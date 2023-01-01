Peter Hook and The Light and Sabrina Carpenter set for 2023 Isle of Wight Festival

Peter Hook and The Light and Sabrina Carpenter are among the new additions to the Isle of Wight Festival 2023.

The legendary festival returns to Seaclose Park in Newport between June 15 and 18, and some new names have been added to the bill, including former New Order and Joy Division star Peter's group and the 23-year-old pop star.

Scottish singer Brooke Combe, Dublin's CMAT, electrician-turned-singer Jamie Webster, and indie acts Joesef, Lottery Winners and Lovejoy have also been confirmed.

'Afraid to Feel' hitmakers LF System will also bring the party on the Thursday as they make their debut on the Big Top stage.

Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams are this year's headliners.

Sheffield rockers Pulp will return to Seaclose Park for the first time in 12 years to headline the main stage on the Friday night.

'Green Green Grass' hitmaker George co-headlines on Saturday night with The Chemical Brothers.

And former Take That star Robbie Williams will play a UK festival exclusive, closing out the festival on the Sunday night.

The 'Angels' hitmaker said: "There is something magic about a British festival...us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it's a real honour. I can't wait."

Among those making their debut at the iconic festival are One Direction star Niall Horan and Australian rockers Gang of Youths.

'Grace Kelly' hitmaker MIKA, synth-pop icons The Human League, indie rockers The Enemy and reunited hip-hop group N-Dubz are also on the bill.

The Big Top on Thursday night will host Groove Armada, and rock legends Manic Street Preachers will close the Big Top on Sunday night.

Courteeners and Example will also play The Big Top.

James Bay is returning for the first time since 2018.

Blondie, Sugababes, Anne-Marie Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 'Eurovision' runner-up Sam Ryder, Scouting For Girls, OneRepublic, Gabrielle and many more will play across the weekend.

Head to www.islewightfestival.com for tickets.