Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood awarded full custody of their twins

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has been granted full custody of their 14-year-old twin daughters following the singer's death.



The custody battle over Harper and Finley had been ongoing for years, but following Lisa Marie's death in January, her lawyer attended a virtual hearing on Tuesday and asked for the custody case to be dismissed as his client is "sadly no longer with us".



According to Entertainment Tonight, custody will go to Lockwood, who was married to Lisa Marie between 2006 and 2016, unless another family member disputes the matter.



The custody hearing came just days after Lockwood asked the court to appoint him as the guardian ad litem for the children so he can represent them in an upcoming probate court hearing, which is scheduled to take place on 13 April.



Making his case in the filing, Lockwood wrote, "The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding."



He added, "There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue."



Both Harper and Finley each signed their names, approving of Lockwood as their guardian.



Since the singer-songwriter's death, there has been an ongoing battle over her trust between her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough.



In a court filing from January, Priscilla submitted a petition contesting "the authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will, which removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and appointed Riley and her brother Benjamin instead. However, after Benjamin died in 2020, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress became the sole trustee of her mother's estate.