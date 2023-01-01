Justin Bieber shows off facial mobility following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber has shared an update on his facial mobility following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

The Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show his fans he can now move both sides of his face after suffering from partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin teased his followers with the caption "wait for it..." and then proceeded to move his eyes back and forth before flashing a big smile, indicating an improvement in his mobility.

Last year, the 29-year-old shared a video on Instagram in which he disclosed he could only blink with one eye and smile on one side of his face.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he wrote at the time.

He added he was taking time to focus on his health and was working on "facial exercises to get my face back to normal".

The Peaches singer initially postponed his Justice World Tour shows to focus on his recovery before cancelling them altogether recently.