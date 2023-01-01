Stevie Nicks joins Bebe Rexha on remix of new single

Bebe Rexha has invited Stevie Nicks to feature on a remix of her new single.

The 33-year-old singer released 'Heart Wants What It Wants' last month and after realising it had been "inspired" by the Fleetwood Mac star's back catalogue, decided to get in touch with her directly and the pair are now working on a remix of the track which she hopes will be available soon.

She told The Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We hit up her team and said we have a song and it's very inspired by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie.

"She heard it and loved it. We are still working on the remix but hopefully it will come out soon!"

The 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker went on to explain that because she was brought up on Albanian music, she never really got the chance to listen to the 1970s rock band - which also consisted of

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie. Mike Campbell, Neil Finn, and the late Christine McVie - and only came across the 'Go Your Own Way' hitmakers when a producer suggested it in the studio.

She added: "I grew up in a household where we listened to a lot of Albanian music and my mum listened to a lot of 80s dance but I never really got into 70s music.

"It wasn't until I was with one of my producers and said, 'Let's do a deep dive into something we've never done before'; so we started listening to a lot of Fleetwood Mac and disco music