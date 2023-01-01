Ed Sheeran's new song Eyes Closed is about 'losing someone'

Ed Sheeran has revealed his upcoming single Eyes Closed is about "losing someone".

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter shared two black-and-white photos showing him sitting in a quiet corner of a pub.

In the accompanying caption, Ed explained Eyes Closed delves into the subject of grief.

"This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and everything just reminds you of them and things you did together," he wrote. "You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it."

Ed also indicated the track is dedicated to his late friend Jamal Edwards.

The music entrepreneur, who helped launch the Shape of You hitmaker's career, died of a heart attack following drug use in February 2022 at the age of 31.

"Blue was Jamal's colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I'm dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it," the star continued.

Eyes Closed will drop on 24 March and is the first single on Ed's fifth studio album, Subtract, which is set to be released on 5 May.