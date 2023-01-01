Freddie Cowan leaves The Vaccines

Freddie Cowan is leaving The Vaccines.

The guitarist - who has recently been putting out music as Freddie and The Scenarios - has confirmed that he's stepping down from his position within the band "for the foreseeable future".

Freddie said in a statement posted on Instagram: "It hasn't been easy to come to this decision, but in my heart I know it's time to step down from my position in The Vaccines for the foreseeable future.

"We loved and fought and cried and cared deeply for each other. I would say like brothers but actually I feel like it's often the chosen family that really matter to us in our lives.

"The band will always be my family. We are bonded forever through the experiences we shared."

Freddie has loved his time in the indie rock band - which was formed in London in 2010 - and he's hopeful of reuniting with his bandmates one day.

He continued: "I also hope we have another chapter together when the time is right.

"Love and gratitude to everyone in and out of the camp that made my dream a reality. I never thought it was possible to stand on the Reading main stage or have a number one album. It was a wild and fulfilling ride and my life is richer and forever different for having been part of a truly great band."

Freddie has also wished his bandmates well for the future.

He said: "I hope The Vaccines continue to new heights for years and years to come."