Bobby Caldwell dies aged 71

Singer Bobby Caldwell has died at the age of 71.



The crooner, best known for his song What You Won't Do for Love, died in his sleep at home in New Jersey on Tuesday night, his representative announced on Wednesday.



Caldwell's wife Mary revealed in a statement posted on his Twitter account that he passed away in her arms after several years of ill health.



"Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been 'FLOXED,' it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love," she wrote.



Floxed is a colloquial term used to describe the adverse side effects of antibiotics on the body. According to TMZ, Caldwell's team revealed last year that he had a bad reaction to a prescribed antibiotic in 2017 and it caused his Achilles tendon to rupture and led to painful bouts of neuropathy, leaving him unable to walk.



Caldwell, known for his soulful and versatile vocals, released What You Won't Do For Love in 1978 and it became an instant hit. It has since been recorded or sampled by more than 100 artists, including Tupac Shakur and Boyz II Men.



His self-titled debut album went double platinum in the U.S. when it was released that year. He went on to release 15 albums which spanned the genres of R&B, soul, jazz, and adult contemporary, ending with 2015's Cool Uncle.



He also went on to write songs for other artists, including Neil Diamond, Amy Grant and Peter Cetera.



Caldwell is survived by his wife Mary.