NEWS FLO recording new music with Kamille for debut album Newsdesk





Rising pop group FLO were recently in the studio with Grammy-award winning songwriter Kamille, working on FLO’s debut album that drops in 2023.



Over on TikTok, Kamille is teasing fans and captioned a video with FLO saying, ‘made bangers all week @FLO’ (see below) and over on Instagram quoted that these songs are ‘blowing my mind’



On a separate note, FLO’s forthcoming release ‘FLY GIRL’, written by Kamille last year is being shared across social media with fans and the excitement is REAL from their fans over on Instagram!



Award winning songwriter Kamille is working on a solo project released in 2023