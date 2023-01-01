Leigh-Anne Pinnock has recorded with Beyonce collaborator

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been recording songs with one of the masterminds behind Beyonce’s hit 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'.

The 31-year-old singer has been in LA laying down tracks for her debut solo LP with Warner Records, and she spent some time in the studio working with Kuk Harrell who, along with Terius "The-Dream" Nash and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, was responsible for writing and producing Queen Bey’s 2008 smash.

Kuk also was responsible for Rihanna's number one singles 'Only Girl (In the World)' and 'Umbrella' and has worked with R B legends Mary J. Blige and Usher and 'Britain’s Got Talent' judge Aleesha Dixon back in 2008, and is one of the most sought after vocal producers in the world.

Leigh-Anne spilled the collaboration to ger followers on chat room site Discord, posting: “It’s been amazing... I was recording with Kuk Harrell, absolute legend!”

The collaboration hints that Leigh-Anne’s debut album will have an American R B sound as opposed to the pop influences of her former band.

The 'Touch' hitmaker has been travelling back and forth from the UK to the US to create her upcoming album, but the singer has been homesick for Britain and has been missing her family, especially her footballer fiancé Andre Gray and their twins.

As she boarded another solo flight, Leigh-Anne posed for a selfie on the plane and told her fans on social media that it "sucked" to be heading off alone.

She followed up by writing: "Long distance sucks. I want my safety net, especially now. Can anyone relate?"