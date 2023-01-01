Brian May receives knighthood from King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Brian May was knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Queen guitarist was included in the 2023 New Year's Honours list, which named those set to receive an honorary title from the royal family this year, in recognition of his services to music and charity.

On Tuesday, Brian took to Instagram with a photo of the moment, showing King Charles III laying a sword on his shoulder during the investiture ceremony in London.

The 75-year-old musician captioned his post, "No words!"

The rocker and animal rights activist previously told The Associated Press that the knighthood would give his name - now Sir Brian May - "a little bit more clout".

"Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it's Sir Brian on the phone," he joked in December.

He added that his wife, EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, was "thrilled to bits" at the prospect of her new title Lady May.

"She's very happy about that. Yes, Lady Anita will be enjoying it," he shared. "It's a thrill to me to be able to kind of confer that on her. It makes me feel proud that she gets an honour beside me because God knows I wouldn't be here without her."

Brian was previously made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2005.