Kelly Clarkson's children tell her they're 'really sad' about Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson's children have told her it makes them "really sad" she no longer lives with their father Brandon Blackstock.

During a Monday appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kelly Clarkson Show host opened up about how her kids handled her and her ex-husband's divorce.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Kelly said in her interview. "I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that.' But a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. They share two children: eight-year-old River Rose and six-year-old Remington Alexander.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" the singer continued. "I think communicating with them and not treating them - not treating them like an adult, because they're not - but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

Kelly previously admitted in a June 2022 appearance on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese that she found it difficult to navigate raising her children while getting divorced.

"I've never had this difficult of a project," she said at the time. "It's one of those things where I'm a human and I'm going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through and it's been like two years and not easy with kids."