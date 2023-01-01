Encanto in Concert to tour the UK

'Encanto in Concert' is to embark on a UK tour.



The concert version of the 2021 animated Disney movie - which tells the story of an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia and features hit songs such as 'Dos Oruguitas' and 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno - was first performed at the Hollywood Bowl towards the end of last year but the production is now set to make its debut in the UK as audiences can enjoy entire feature-length film with a full orchestra performing the score across the summer, marking the first time such a feat has been achieved Walt Disney Animation Studios film in the country.



The tour will begin in Glasgow on 28th July, before calling at Liverpool, London’s Eventim Apollo, Birmingham, Manchester, and Bath and will feature all of the songs from the Academy Award-winning movie in a "live to picture" format.



The score to the film was written by 'Hamilton' composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who previously admitted he had been "blown away" by the success of the soundtrack after it topped the charts around the world when it was released in 2022.



He said: "The fact that every song on the soundtrack is on the charts right now is mind-blowing to me. There were so many times when they were like, ‘You're going to have to cut some characters. That’s a lot of characters for a Disney movie.’ That happens so much. You cut away anyone who isn’t the main character, and their obstacles and their goals.



"At the outset, we said, ‘We want to tell an intergenerational Latino family story, and as much complexity as we can get into 90 minutes as we can.’ And the dynamics are the story. That is what the story is, is them seeing each other more fully. As a result of that, there’s so many inroads for folks."







Tour dates:



Friday 28 July Glasgow Armadillo



Saturday 29 July Liverpool Philharmonic



Sunday 30 July London Eventim Apollo



Monday 31 July Birmingham Symphony Hall



Tuesday 1 August Manchester Bridgewater Hall



Wednesday 2 August Bath Forum







Tickets are on sale from Friday 17 March at 10am.



https://www.disneytickets.co.uk/