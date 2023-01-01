NEWS The Lathums join BBC Music Introducing line-up at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Manchester Newsdesk Share with :





BBC Radio 6 Music today announces that The Lathums will perform at the BBC Music Introducing Live night at Band on the Wall in Manchester on Thursday 23rd March as a part of the 6 Music Festival. The announcement was made by Nemone, sitting in for Steve Lamacq, on 6 Music this evening (4pm-7pm). The Lathums will perform alongside Manchester-based artists, Afflecks Palace, Antony Szmierek and Phoebe Green.



The Lathums’ lead singer Alex Moore says: “We’re really excited to join the 6 Music Festival and for our set to go out live on air, beautiful stuff.”



Joe McGrath, BBC Radio Manchester presenter says: “I can’t believe how lucky the listeners and festival goers will be – experiencing a live performance by The Lathums, and from such an iconic Manchester venue as Band on the Wall.”



The indie rock band from Wigan are formed of singer-songwriter and guitarist Alex, lead guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Matty Murphy and drummer Ryan Durrans and have recently released their second album, From Nothing to a Little Bit More – currently UK Number 1 album in the Official Albums Chart. The band previously reached the top spot with their 2021 debut studio record, How Beautiful Life Can Be.



Their set will be broadcast live on 6 Music, as part of Tom Robinson’s festival special on Thursday 23rd March (9pm-12pm). Steve Lamacq will provide the warm-up, broadcasting his 6 Music show live from Band on the Wall on Thursday 23 March (4pm-7pm).



On BBC Radio Manchester, listeners can hear performance highlights of the gig on Thursday 23 March (7pm-10pm). On Saturday 25 March, BBC Music Introducing in Manchester (8pm-10pm) will revisit performances from Afflecks Palace, Antony Szmierek, Phoebe Green and The Lathums and broadcast interviews with these artists.



Live performances will come from Loyle Carner - featuring a brand new collaboration with the AMC Gospel Choir from Manchester (Friday 24 March), Christine and the Queens - the global premiere of his new live show (Saturday 25 March) and Arlo Parks - the global premiere of new music, with special guests (Sunday 26 March). Further live performances will come from Wu-Lu, Lava La Rue and The Big Moon.



There will also be DJ sets across the weekend from AFRODEUTSCHE, Erol Alkan, Daniel Avery, Don Letts, Good Future, Hot Chip, Jamz Supernova, Steve Lamacq, Tarzsa, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, Yard Act and BBC Introducing DJs, Emily Pilbeam and Phoebe I-H.

