'We are buzzing!' CamelPhat announce huge residency

CamelPhat are "buzzing" to announce a residency at a world-famous nightclub.

The DJ and production duo - which consists of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala - are to headline a weekly 19-date residency at the Pacha Ibiza nightclub from May until October and remarked how the Spanish venue holds "so many incredible" memories for them because it was the first club they went to on the island.

In a statement, they said: "We are absolutely buzzing to announce our new residency at one of, if not the most famous nightclubs in the world… Pacha Ibiza.

As Clubbers, Pacha was the first club we went to in Ibiza and it holds so many incredible and personal memories for both of us so to now become curators and residents of TUESDAY Nights is a real honour and bucket list moment."

The 'Panic Room' hitmakers will take to the stage every Tuesday at the nightclub - which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 - from May 23 until October 3 as the GRAMMY-nominated duo curates a weekly line up of seminal guest DJs and live PA, with acts to be announced soon.

They added: "To be back in a clubbing environment, playing until sunrise is definitely where we feel we belong so this opportunity was just too good to pass up. It’s been difficult to keep this one quiet but we’ve been working really hard behind the scenes to deliver an incredible and unique experience worthy of Tuesdays at Pacha. Whatever you do… DO NOT MISS THIS!!!”

Tickets are available at https://pacha.com/residence/camelphat.