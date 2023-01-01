Avril Lavigne swiftly deals with topless stage invader during 2023 Juno Awards

Avril Lavigne swiftly confronted a topless stage invader who interrupted her appearance at the 2023 Juno Awards on Monday.

The Sk8er Boi singer was introducing a performance by AP Dhillon at the Canadian music awards when a topless protester appeared onstage.

The woman wore pink cargo trousers, a matching headscarf, and stickers on her breasts, while her body was covered in writing, including the words "save the green belt" - an apparent reference to the Ontario government's controversial housing development plan.

Avril initially continued her introduction as the protester walked around her, waving her arms. However, she soon turned around and said, "Get the f**k off! Get the f**k off, b**tch!" as a security guard escorted the stage invader away.

The Canadian pop star referenced the incident later in the show when she accepted the fan-voted TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award.

"Now nobody try anything this time," she joked at the start of her acceptance speech. "I'll f**k a b**ch up."

Marvel actor Simu Liu, who hosted the ceremony, praised Avril for "handling that topless lady like a champion".

Only five competitive awards were handed out on the night, with The Weeknd winning album of the year for Dawn FM and Jessie Reyez taking home Contemporary R&B recording of the year for Yessie.

Meanwhile, Nickelback were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony, which took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.