Drake announces first tour dates in five years

Drake has announced his first tour in five years, set for June to September this year.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Certified Lover Boy singer revealed he was set to tour the United States with his collaborator 21 Savage, starting in June and wrapping in September 2023.

Titled It’s All a Blur, the tour would mark Drake’s first since his 2018 trek, Aubrey & the Three Amigos.

The singer’s Instagram post included a montage of videos from his last outings. In an associated press release obtained by Billboard, the upcoming tour was described as “a celebration of the last decade”.

Since Drake’s last tour, he has released several albums, including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and last year’s Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss. Her Loss - created in collaboration with tourmate 21 Savage - debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Presale tickets for the It’s All a Blur tour have been scheduled to release on 15 March via Cash App Card, and 16 March via Sprite. General sale kicks off on 17 March.