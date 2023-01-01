NEWS Miley Cyrus looks for first Number 1 album in 10 years with 'Endless Summer Vacation' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus’s Endless Summer Vacation is getting off to a good start, leading the race to become the pop icon’s first UK Number 1 album in almost a decade.



The eighth studio album from the shapeshifting musical chameleon, Endless Summer Vacation was of course trailed by the mega-hit Flowers, currently attempting its possible ninth consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Endless Summer Vacation nearly doubles the sales of its nearest competitor currently, on track to debut at the top of the Official Albums Chart. It would follow 2013’s chaotic Bangerz as Miley’s second UK Number 1 album.



Coming up in second position, electronic punk duo Sleaford Mods aim for a career-best, and potential fourth Top 10, with UK Grim (2), while Van Morrison’s Moving On Skiffle could mark the Northern Irish singer-songwriter’s 17th Top 10 record.



UK country duo Ward Thomas aim to return to the upper echelons of the chart thanks to their fifth record Music In Madness (6), which could be their highest-charting record since 2016’s Number 1 success Cartwheels.



This might also be a landmark week for South Korean girl group TWICE, whose EP Ready To Be zooms towards a Top 10 debut (7). This would make TWICE the second K-pop girl group to score a UK Top 10 album; following in the footsteps of BLACKPINK, who made history last year with the Number 1 debut of Born Pink.



Outside the Top 10, Radiohead off-shoot group The Smile’s new live, vinyl-only EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022 could become the trio’s second Top 40 (20), and a new vinyl repressing of Courteneers’ 2008 debut St Jude (26) could send it back into the chart two months on from its record-breaking ascent to Number 1.



English electronic group Dub Pistols could also be calling for celebrations this week, as Frontline fights to be their first Top 40 album in the UK (36). And, finally, Brighton rock band The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster re-issue their 2002 debut Hörse Of the Dög, which could become their first-ever entry on the Official Albums Chart (40). The group released three albums before disbanding in 2013.

