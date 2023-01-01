Lady Gaga rushes to help photographer who falls on Oscars red carpet

Lady Gaga rushed to the rescue of a photographer who took a tumble on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

The Poker Face singer was walking the red carpet in a sheer black Versace ballgown as a roving photographer, who was taking snaps of her and walking at the same time, tripped and slammed onto the carpet.

Hearing his fall, Gaga turned around, let out a gasp and rushed backwards and asked the photographer if he was OK before helping him get back onto his feet.

After he confirmed he was fine, the pop star resumed her walk towards the entrance of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as onlookers praised her behaviour.

During the ceremony, the 36-year-old swapped her glamorous red carpet look for a black T-shirt, ripped jeans, Converse and minimal make-up for her stripped-down performance of Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Oscars producers originally announced that she wouldn't be performing as she didn't have time to rehearse a number while shooting Joker: Folie à Deux. However, it was revealed on Sunday that she would be taking to the stage after all.

Introducing the number, Gaga told the audience it was a "deeply personal" song and explained that we all "need a lot of love to walk through this life".

She added, "We all need a hero sometimes, there's heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

Hold My Hand was nominated for Best Original Song but lost out to Naatu Naatu from RRR.