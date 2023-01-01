Jason Derulo to release first album in 8 years

Jason Derulo is planning to release his first album in eight years.

The 33-year-old star hasn't put out a studio album since 2015's 'Everything Is 4', but after signing a new record deal with Atlantic Records two years ago, he's eager to share all the new music he's been working on.

Jason is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying on Instagram: “I’m finally with a record label I feel really comfortable with.

“I finally see eye to eye, there’s gonna be more music than ever. I’m actually going to be releasing a song every single month.

“I’ve got some really, really exciting material as well as a really cool project which is an audio experience that has never been accomplished before.”

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker has been spurred on since becoming a father for the first time to son Jason King - whom he has with Jena Frumes - in May 2021.

He added: “The person that motivates me most is my son Jason King. It’s crazy how life can shift and all the energy and all the goals are now to help his goals come true.”

Jason previously explained how the COVID-19 pandemic made him re-evaluate how he works.

He told new! magazine: "It's been a lot of fun honestly. I can't see myself going on the road again as intensely as I used to. Of course, I want to get back out there and tour but I used to do so much so I'll really keep an eye on my time at home too."

Although he has been hugely successful, Jason warned that a career in music is not easy.

When asked what advice he would give to someone wanting to break into the industry, he said: "Don't do it. Nah, you’ve gotta put your heart and soul into it. It's like anything else, there are a lot of people chasing that top spot, so your work ethic has got to be the difference. You have to want it more than anybody else. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep your craft and hopefully, if you choose something you love, it's not hard to do it all the time."