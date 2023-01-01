'Fans want to hear the old music': Roger Daltrey doubts there'll be another Who album

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says there is "no point" in releasing another album.



The 'My Generation' hitmaker, 79, insists fans are more interested in listening to the legendary rock group's greatest hits, despite their latest LP, 2019's 'Who, reaching number three on the UK Albums Chart and number two on the American Billboard 200.



In an interview with NME, he said: “What’s the point?”



Roger continued: “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing.



“It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”



He added: “Record companies, they just don’t do the same job as they used to.”



In 2021, guitarist Pete Townshend admitted he wasn't sure if there'll be another album because of the “old-fashioned way that they work”.



The 77-year-old musician told Guitar Player magazine: "As far as a new record, it does take quite a lot of time to put together the 20 or 30 songs that are needed for both Roger [Daltrey] and I and any producer that we might be working with to cherry-pick the ones that fit the times.



"Because you write the songs, and then two years later you're putting them all out, and you just hope that you're going to hit the mood of the moment.



"A lot of artists now are writing songs at home, recording them at home and putting them out within weeks.



"But our process is the old-fashioned way, and it does take a lot of time. So I don't know, but I am optimistic. And I'm certainly full of ideas."



And Pete admitted he and Roger have slightly different stances on pushing boundaries at this stage of their career.



He explained: "I think Roger doesn't want to be selling ideas that are either vague or evolving, that are unfinished.



"But I'm still at a place now where I want to be gambling and taking chances as a studio composer and writer."