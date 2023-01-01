Latto to appear on Gangsta Boo's posthumous album

Latto has reportedly been confirmed to appear on Gangsta Boos posthumous album.



According to editors at TMZ, the rising star, as well as artists including Run the Jewels, Skepta, and La Chat, have signed on to contribute to a posthumous album set for release in memory of the late rapper.



Sources claimed the album is being organised by officials of Gangsta Boos estate and is set to drop on 7 August - what would have been her 44th birthday.



The performer - born Lola Mitchell - was found dead on 1 January this year. No cause of death has been announced.



Gangsta Boos last solo project, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, dropped in 2003.



She also released an extended play titled Witch with La Chat in 2014 and a mixtape with BeatKing called Underground Cassette Tape Music 2 in 2018.