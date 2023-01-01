Shakira reflects on 'rough year' after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira has reflected on the "rough year" she experienced following her split from Gerard Piqué.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Hips Don't Lie singer discussed what it was like to record the hit track, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, with Argentine producer Bizarrap in the wake of her breakup from the soccer star.



"I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," she said. "It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions. And I feel that after we put out this song, I really felt that I don't even have fans out there.



"I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much c**p the way I had to," the 46-year-old continued. "And I did write the song for me, but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways."



Shakira and Gerard, who share sons 10-year-old Milan and eight-year-old Sasha, announced their split in June 2022.



The sportsman later went Instagram official with new girlfriend Clara Chía Martí.