Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding heading for UK’s highest new entry with 'Miracle'

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding are praying for a Miracle as their newest single heads for this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart at Number 3.



Miley Cyrus has reigned supreme at Number 1 for eight weeks and counting with Flowers (1) but could this finally be the week PinkPantheress manouvers Miley out of the way with Boy’s a liar (2)?



Libianca’s viral hit People (6) continues its upward trajectory, possibly up two to a new peak.



Following the release of Endless Summer Vacation, Miley’s newest single River could arrive immediately into the Top 10 (10), while another album track, Jaded, is also due to debut (29).



Strandz is moving ever closer to the Top 10 with Us Against The World potentially up one to a new peak (11).



And finally, she was only announced as the UK’s Eurovision 2023 entry this week, but Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song is heading for a Top 20 debut (19) and could be the 25 year old’s first-ever solo charting single on home turf.

