Rapper Costa Titch dies suddenly aged 27

Costa Titch has died at the age of 27.

The rap star - whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou - was performing at the Ultra music festival Ultra music festival in Florida on Saturday (11.03.23) when he reportedly collapsed and died on the spot.

In a statement, the family said: "Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch". It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.

We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.

"As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

The family went on to add that in memory of their son - who was known for hits such as 'Big Flexa' and 'Goat' they would appreciate it if his fans would cotinue to "uplift him in spirit" and keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

It continued: "The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord."

In tribute, TV star Oti Mabuse wrote: "Rest in peace" whilst boy band NSG remarked that his "legacy will live on forever."

Fellow musician Priddy Ugly wrote: "Your star continues to rise, even in your ascension. In our hearts in the sky, you’ll live forever. Sincerest condolences to his loved ones, friends, family the Titch Gang."