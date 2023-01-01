Rita Ora wants to play herself in a biopic.



The 32-year-old pop star - who was born in Kosovo but was raised in London - believes that a movie documenting her rise to fame should be made and that she should be the one to take on the starring role.



She told The Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "A really great struggling role about growing up in the hood in London and making it out, a success story. "A drama with some dark comedy.I think I'd like to play the older version of myself. A younger me, I don't know."



Meanwhile, the 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker signed a deal with record label BMG last year and as part of the contract and was given control of her own masters, something which the late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker Prince - who she worked with in 2013 - had advised her was important to do.



She reflected on Prince famously once saying: “If you don’t own your masters, your master owns you.”



Rita said: “He said it to me when I was with him but I never thought that was a possibility for me. I was like, ‘There’s no way. I’m not going to get on anyone’s bad side’. I’m now in a position where I own my own masters – I can control where we’re going, what we’re publishing.



"I was a huge, huge pleaser back then. I was taught to do what everyone else wanted."



The 'Anywhere' singer has also been inspired by Taylor Swift and her dispute over the rights to her early master recordings, which resulted in her re-recording the songs herself.



She said: “Taylor really did inspire me. It was a big leap to do this deal… it wasn’t smooth sailing.



Rita has now offered to give advice to new artists who are unsure how to protect their own work.



She said: “I’m always here to talk. Up and coming artists that really want to ask me about it, I’m here for it.”