The Hu eye Babymetal collaboration

The Hu are planning to work with Babymetal again.

The Mongolian rockers got to play with the Japanese kawaii metal band - comprising Suzuka Nakamoto as Su-metal and Moa Kikuchi as Moametal - in 2019, and they've hinted at joining forces with them again in the future.

In a fan Q+A published by Metal Hammer magazine, frontman Gala said: "Babymetal are incredible! The way they perform is inspirational, and the energy is unmatchable. There's no doubt that we'll work with Babymetal again, because not only they are amazing artists, they're great touring company and we have fun together."

Elsewhere, the singer also revealed that the band play video games to "let off some steam" on the road.

Their songs are featured in 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' and 'The Sims 4', and they are hoping to continue making tunes for sci-fi franchise 'Star Wars'.

He said: "We tour heavily, so game consoles have become a great friend to let off some steam. UFC and soccer are currently our favourite, but when 'Fallen Order' first came out, we played it non-stop, so we're looking forward to hopefully doing more collaborations with the Star Wars games and universe."

The HU are ambassadors of Mongolia, and while they are pleased to be promoting their country around the world, the group admit it is "a lot of responsibility".

They said previously: "We're so honoured to be ambassadors of Mongolia to the world. But it's a lot of responsibility.

"We've got to do better. We try so hard to perfect our sound and try to perform better, and we want to represent Mongolia positively."