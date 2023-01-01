NEWS Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records Newsdesk Share with :





Today, the Guinness World Records (GWR), confirmed that multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning Shakira, has broken 14 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS.



Her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and Producer Bizarrap on “Music Sessions Vol. 53” makes them title holders for the: most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,324), most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63,000,000), fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube (2 days and approximately 22 hours), and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week (80,646,962). Shakira is the first artist to have two #1s on Spotify global top 50 in 2023.



Shakira also scored record-breaking titles for:



First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track

Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

First female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart

Most cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart

Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist



To celebrate the artists' latest achievements, Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator, Michael Empric, presented both Shakira and Bizarrap, with their certificates at the backstage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy, ahead of their performance of their record-breaking hit.



To date, Shakira is a seventeen-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder.



These new achievements add to a banner year for the global icon, who is the first artist to chart two top 10s this year on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100. She also has the two highest charting Spanish language singles by a female artist in history on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for “Sessions #53” and “TQG”. Shakira already holds the place of the best-selling female Latin artist in history, with a decades-long trajectory of trailblazing and hit-making, but has continued to solidify her legendary status in the past year due to the runaway success of her four latest hits, “Te Felicito”, “Monotonía,” “Music Sessions #53” and “TQG”.



On March 4, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles opened an immersive exhibit with a full floor boasting videos, unseen footage, iconic wardrobe pieces and more, dedicated solely to the extraordinary trajectory of this legendary artist, entitled "Shakira, Shakira", on display until 2024.

