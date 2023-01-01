NEWS Miley Cyrus blooms for eighth week at Number 1 with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus continues to get her Flowers, securing a mammoth eighth consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The lead single from Miley’s newly-released eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, now becomes the longest-running UK Number 1 single since LF SYSTEM’s Afraid to Feel last summer, and the longest-running Number 1 by a female solo artist since Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license in 2021, which managed nine total weeks at the top.



But could next week finally be the one for PinkPantheress? Boy’s a liar (2) succeeds in closing the gap between the English alt-pop star and Miley as it becomes the UK’s most-streamed song of the last seven days – with now little over 1,000 chart units separating them both. If PinkPantheress holds on and increases her gains, she could end next week with her first-ever chart-topper.



Continuing its rise, The Weeknd’s 2016 single Die For You is up one this week (3) thanks to the continued popularity of the song’s new remix featuring Ariana Grande.



Congratulations are also in order for Cameroonian-American Afrobeats star Libianca, who jumps three places with People (8), claiming her first UK Top 10 single. People has seen massive crossover success from the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart, where it’s reigned at Number 1 for eight weeks and counting.



Outside the Top 10, South London (via Germany and Nigeria) rapper Strandz reaches a new peak with Us Against The World (12), up one, as Mimi Webb’s Red Flags climbs four to a new best position (13) following the release of her debut album Amelia.



Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot’s I’ll Be Waiting rebounds one (17), while Mae Stephens’ major label debut If We Ever Broke Up (18) is up two. Southampton-born pop upstart Caity Baser’s breakthrough hit Pretty Boys jumps nine (26), and Ayra Starr’s Rush (28) also reaches a brand-new peak.



This week’s highest new entry belongs to Nicki Minaj with the hard-edged Red Ruby Da Sleeze (30) becoming her 41st career entry in the Official UK Top 40.



The biggest climber this week by far is 22 by LA rapper, singer and producer Jayo. It bounces up a massive 35 places to Number 32, becoming Jayo’s first UK Top 40 single in the process.



SZA’s Snooze is not resting on its laurels, up four this week (36) and finally, BTS member J-Hope enters at Number 37 with On The Street featuring J Cole, marking the first-ever UK Top 40 solo single by a BTS member (the band themselves have nine overall).

