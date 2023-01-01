NEWS The Lathums secure second Number 1 album with 'From Nothing to a Little Bit More' Newsdesk Share with :





The Lathums secure their second Official Number 1 album with Nothing to a Little Bit More, in a photo finish against rapper slowthai.



Concluding a week-long nail-biting race to the top, the Wigan-formed rock group – comprising Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy – reach the summit with just 700 chart units in it. Previously, the foursome enjoyed chart-topping success with 2021 release How Beautiful Life Can Be.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, The Lathums say: “Hello loves! This is a group effort, but it’s mostly come from [the fans].



“We write the songs, but they wouldn’t have the place that they have in the world without you lot. This is a thank you to our community that we’ve created and brought together. You don’t understand the power that we hold together. It’s going to be the best ride ever!



“Another Official Number 1 album. We’re the people, we’re the real people, we’re the community. We’re going to take over this thing. Come on!”



Celebrating a Number 2 debut today is slowthai, with his third studio album UGLY. The Northampton rapper, born Tyron Frampton, previously saw Top 10 success with Number 9-peaking, Mercury Prize-nominated Nothing Great About Britain (2019) and Number 1 follow-up Tyron (2021).



The most-purchased physical release in independent record shops over the past seven days, UGLY tops this week’s Official Record Store Chart. The record also proves the most popular album on wax this week; straight in at Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Elsewhere, Mimi Webb enjoys her first-ever Top 5 collection with debut studio album Amelia (4). The Canterbury-born singer-songwriter last enjoyed Official Albums Chart success with 2021’s Number 9-peaking EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak.



I Can Only Be Me provides the late, great Eva Cassidy her highest Official Albums Chart position in 12 years today (9). The posthumous record, which sees the singer-songwriter’s estate collaborate with the London Symphony Orchestra and Australian-British composer Christopher Willis, becomes Eva’s sixth Top 10 LP to date.



A re-release of US hip-hop outfit De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising sees it clinch a new peak this week (12). The reissue forms the group’s first release since the sad death of member Trugoy the Dove (born David Jude Jolicoeur) last month.



Not far behind, Glaswegian indie four-piece Tide Lines bag themselves a second Top 20 LP with An Ocean Full of Islands (13). Meanwhile, Genesis mark their 25th Top 40 collection with live recording BBC Broadcasts (23).



The Weeknd sees his chart-topping 2020 release After Hours rebound into the Top 40 this week (37) and, finally, US country superstar Morgan Wallen makes his Top 40 debut with third studio album One Thing at a Time (40).

