The Jonas Brothers are set to headline London's Royal Albert Hall this April

The Jonas Brothers have announced a one-off concert at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The pop trio - comprising brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - are set to perform their greatest hits, plus their new hit 'Wings', at the world-famous concert hall on April 14.

Before then, the 'Sucker' hitmakers are heading to Broadway for a five-night residency between March 14 and March 18.

Each night, the siblings will focus on a different album, including 'Jonas Brothers', 'A Little Bit Longer', 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times', 'Happiness Begins' and their upcoming LP 'The Album'.

They announced on Instagram recently: "Your boys are back in town. We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows… You’ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!! jonasbrothers.com."

Following the announcement, the trio released lead single 'Wings'.

Joe previously spoke about how he feels 'Wings' "feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work".

He said: "It might be the shortest song on the album, but I like it because it feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work. Also ‘Montana Sky.’ There’s a lot more acoustic guitar and real organic instruments that tap into a bunch of different influences, but we’re aware of the fact that we’re not a country act. [producer] Jon Bellion flipped it on its head — he’s got a modern edge to everything he does, even if it has really classic elements.”

They have also stated that the Bee Gees were a huge inspiration for the album.

Kevin said: "They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities."

General sale for the Royal Albert Hall show begins on March 17 at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.