Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers + CHIC and Kaiser Chiefs to headline new festival

Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers + Chic and Kaiser Chiefs are set to headline a brand new festival called Greenwich Summer Sounds.



Top music acts will play the Old Royal Naval College this summer, with the multi-day event taking place between July 4 and July 8, 2023.



The festival is by IMG, who are behind The Big Feastival, Hampton Court Palace Festival, Taste of London and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.



And as well as being serenaded by big names, attendees can tuck into tasty street food, and have the unique experience of a "first-class banquet" feasting in the Painted Hall.



Funk legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC will get the party started headlining on July 4, and Welsh music legend Tom is the closing act on July 6.



'I Predict A Riot' rockers Kaiser Chiefs headline on July 8.



Frontman Ricky Wilson said: "We can't wait to headline Greenwich Summer Sounds, we'll be bringing all our energy, see you there!"



Joel Smith, Vice President, Arts and Entertainment at IMG, said: "We are absolutely delighted to introduce Greenwich Summer Sounds to the UK festival calendar this summer. From world-class musical talent to incredible dining experiences, we're excited to have such an iconic venue in the Old Royal Naval College to serve as a perfect backdrop for the ultimate evening of summer fun in the city".



Matthew Mees, Chief Executive, Old Royal Naval College, added: "We're delighted to welcome such an incredible line up of artists to perform at the Old Royal Naval College. It's a truly magnificent venue for concertgoers to enjoy open-air music on a summer's evening next to the river with views across London. Greenwich Summer Sounds is set to be a spectacular event in a beautiful and historic setting."



A pre-sale takes place on March 10 and general sale tickets will be available on March 13. Head to www.greenwichsummersounds.com for more.