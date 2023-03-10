Miley Cyrus gets 'nasty' on new single River and sings about settling down

Miley Cyrus can't reveal what her new song 'River' is about because it's too "f****** nasty".



The pop star is back today (10.03.23) with her new studio album 'Endless Summer Vacation' - the follow-up to 2020's rock record 'Plastic Hearts' - and she has confessed that the latest single is deeply sordid.



Speaking in a preview for her Disney+ special, 'Miley Cyrus ? Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)', she said of the track: “It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve.



“They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love.”



She added: “‘River’: sometimes we just need a dance floor banger, AKA, they don't want me to talk about the fact that the song is about [redacted].



“It's f****** nasty. It's nasty.”



The 'Midnight Sky' singer also sings about wanting to start a family with her lover, seemingly musician beau Maxx Morando, on the dance track.



She sings: "You could be the one, have the honour of my babies."



Fans have been convinced that lead single 'Flowers' takes aim at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.



In the track, Miley sings about her house being burned down.



And the former couple's Malibu home was destroyed in the November 2018 Woolsey wildfire.



The special, which is set to premiere on Friday, 10 March, at 6pm GMT on Disney+, will see Miley give songs from the LP their live debut.