'Beware of the Clown': The Damned take aim at Britain's 'conveyor belt of bozos' on new track

The Damned take aim at the "conveyor belt of bozos" who have led Britain on their latest track, 'Beware of the Clown'.



The political punk legends have shared the second single from their upcoming 12th studio album, 'DARKADELIC'.



Founding member Captain Sensible came up with the lyrics that mock the "clowns" who have been in charge at Downing Street.



The lyrics include: "Replaced by a clone. Equally tragic. Beware of the clown. Intent on shaking you down."



The 12-track follow-up to 2018's 'Evil Spirits' is released on April 28.



'Beware of the Clown' follows the release of lead single 'The Invisible Man' last month.



The group - comprising vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray, keyboardist Monty Oxymoron and new drummer Will Glanville Taylor in place of original member Pinch - kick off their UK tour at Cardiff's Great Hall on March 31.



The run concludes at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre on April 20.



Last year, the band played their first show with the original line-up in more than three decades.



The reunion run was due to take place in 2021 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.







The track-listing for 'DARKADELIC' is:



1. ‘The Invisible Man’



2. ‘Bad Weather Girl’



3. ‘You’re Gonna Realise’



4. ‘Beware Of The Clown’



5. ‘Western Promise’



6. ‘Wake The Dead’



7. ‘Follow Me’



8. ‘Motorcycle Man’



9. ‘Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing’



10. ‘Leader Of The Gang’



11. ‘From Your Lips’



12. ‘Roderick’