Anitta joins Elite cast for seventh season

Anitta has joined the cast of Elite for the Netflix show's seventh season.



In a Thursday Instagram post, the Envolver singer revealed that she had been cast in the Spanish teen drama's upcoming seventh season.



"A girl from Rio you may already know... is about to make an entrance at Las Encinas (high school)," read the joint post with Elite Netflix's official Instagram account. "@Anitta is joining the #Élite7 cast."



The post captioned a series of photos showing Anitta in her new role, wearing a cropped grey sweater, red bra, and braids.



Netflix confirmed in October last year that the series would be renewed for its seventh season, with original star Omar Ayuso to return.



Anitta's Instagram post comes days after she took to Twitter to call out her label Warner Music for reportedly setting her up with an exploitative contract when she first signed with them.



"If there was a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, there isn't," the Brazilian singer wrote. "When you're young and still don't know a lot, you need to pay close attention to the things you sign... If you don't, you could spend a lifetime paying for the mistake."