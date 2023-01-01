Jane's Addiction debut first new song in 10 years

Jane's Addiction debuted their first new song in 10 years at a show in California earlier this month.



The rockers haven't offered up any new music since they released the single 'Another Soulmate' back in 2013 but during a gig in Bakersfield on March 5, they treated the audience to their first performance of 'True Love' which frontman frontman Perry Farrell introduced as "something very special".



Before closing out the show, Perry told the crowd: "We want to give you something very special … We’re gonna leave you with a brand new song no one’s ever heard, you guys will hear it first."



The new song has renewed hopes the band might be working on the long-awaited follow up to their 2011 album 'The Great Escape Artist'. However, they remain without guitarist Dave Navarro, 55, who has been struggling with the effects of Long COVID - the sustained illnesses people can suffer after recovering from COVID-19.



He has been replaced by former Red Hot Chili Peppers star Josh Klinghoffer on their current tour.



However, they are working with former member Eric Avery again and last year he revealed Perry had big plans for the band's future which involved new music.



He said: "He [Perry] presented this idea of me returning to Jane’s, and how we would do it. He was like, ‘Here’s a few years’ plan of how to return some luster to Jane’s Addiction.’ It involved writing new music and playing shows."