NEWS Mae Muller to represent UK in Eurovision Song Contest Newsdesk Share with :





Following an extensive search headed by 2023 partners the global music management and publishing company TaP Music, the BBC can confirm that singer-songwriter Mae Muller will be representing the United Kingdom at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, set to be held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, in May 2023 with ‘I Wrote A Song’.



Mae was still working at a pub when she landed her first publishing deal. Within two years she’d released 3 EPs full of pop gems that stood out for their melodic hooks and lyrics that were feisty and unapologetic in their frankness. Stealing the attention of the industry, she supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour, landed millions of YouTube views, and scored a top 10 US chart hit with her platinum selling single ‘Better Days’ which she performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Having signed to Capitol Records UK (part of Universal Music Group), Mae continues to stand out and in 2022 she was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs. Since then her music has reached over two billion streams and 5.5m monthly listeners on Spotify.



Mae Muller co-wrote ‘I Wrote A Song’ with Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye - Bed) and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Alisha’s Attic.



Mae Muller says: ”I'm SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board! I wrote the song ‘ I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”



The Eurovision Song Contest Final will be held in Liverpool on Saturday 13th May 2023.

