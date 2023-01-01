'A dream come true': Train-mad Roger Daltrey to play gig and drive locomotive at transport festival

Train fanatic Roger Daltrey is set to play his dream gig at a transport festival.

The Who frontman - who has his own model railway at his Essex pad - allegedly agreed to headline the National Transport Trust Festival in May at Fawley Hill country estate in Buckinghamshire, South East England, if he could channel his inner train driver and man a locomotive.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Roger is a massive model railways fan. When he heard they were looking for a headliner for their vintage transport rally, he offered up the band’s services — but with a special request.

“So he’ll be behind the wheel of the steam train at some point over the weekend which really will be a dream come true.”

The estate is the home of Lady McAlpine and the late construction mogul Sir William McAlpine and boasts a Victorian railway station and museum.

The 'Baba O'Riley' rocker will perform in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

The Who also just announced a one-off performance with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers - Roger, 79, and Pete Townshend, 77 - and their band will play in the grounds of the royal residence for the final date of their 'The Who with Orchestra' 2023 UK tour on August 28.

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and rockers The Lightning Seeds will support the legendary rock band.

Fans can expect to hear songs from The Who's iconic albums 'Tommy' and 'Quadrophenia', alongside fan-favourites and songs from their 2019 album 'WHO'.

Guitar hero Pete commented: "Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Country Home of the British Royal family on The Sandringham Estate.

Opening up the Estate to large-scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I’m sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can’t wait!”

What's more, the band's 2023 UK tour - their first in six years - will kick off on July 6 in Hull.