Lady Gaga will not perform at the 2023 Oscars

Lady Gaga will not perform her Oscar-nominated song at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday.



Oscars producer Glenn Weiss confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that the singer will not perform Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick at the ceremony. He explained that Gaga, who will attend as a nominee, didn't have enough time to prepare a musical number because she is busy shooting Joker: Folie à Deux.



"We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp (but) she's in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honouring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie," Weiss said. "After a bunch of back and forth, it didn't feel like she can get a performance to the calibre that we're used to with her, that she's used to and all that stuff.



"So she is not going to perform on the show, however, this is all, from our point of view, about someone making a movie and us completely understanding that that's what is priority in this business, especially when we are honouring movies."



Gaga previously performed at the 2019 Oscars, where she sang Shallow from A Star Is Born with her co-star Bradley Cooper. She also took home the Best Original Song Academy Award.



The rest of this year's Best Original Song nominees will perform during the ceremony. Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will give a rendition of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will entertain the star-studded audience with Naatu Naatu from RRR.



In addition, Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance.



The 95th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.