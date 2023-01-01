Jimmy Fallon surprises coaches by auditioning for The Voice

Jimmy Fallon prank auditioned for the coaches during the latest episode of The Voice U.S.

In the midst of the blind auditions, host Carson Daly revealed to viewers he had a "special surprise" for the season 23 coaches - Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

"Right now, we have an artist backstage preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life," he stated as part of the instalment aired on Tuesday.

Jimmy then took to the stage and launched into Michael McDonald's 1982 song, I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near).

Emulating Michael's signature sound, the TV presenter seemed to impress Kelly, Niall, and Chance, who all turned their chairs in quick succession.

However, Blake didn't spin around until Jimmy approached his chair.

After The Tonight Show host wrapped his performance, the country music star went over and offered him a handshake and hug.

"It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon," Blake claimed. "There was no way I was gonna hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face."

In response, Jimmy admitted that he couldn't miss the opportunity to mess with Blake, who recently confirmed he will depart the NBC show after the current season wraps.

"I'm across the parking lot doing our show, That's My Jam," he explained. "I texted Carson and said I gotta come over... Hey, buddy, 23 seasons, congratulations!"