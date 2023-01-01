Lainey Wilson leads nominations for 2023 CMT Music Awards

- ARTISTS
Lainey Wilson is the one to beat at the 2023 Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards.
On Wednesday, producers announced the nominees for the upcoming fan-voted awards show, with the singer-songwriter landing four nominations, including nods for Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.
Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown each landed three nominations, respectively.
Other names among the 16 acts up for Video of the Year include Carrie Underwood - who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT history with a total of 25 wins - as well as the likes of Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs.
Wynonna Judd garnered two nominations, including one with her late mother, Naomi Judd, for their final performance together at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, while popstar Katy Perry received her first nomination since 2015.
The 2023 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will be staged at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on 2 April.
The full list of nominees is as follows;
Video of the Year:
Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - Bonfire At Tina's
Blake Shelton - No Body
Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart
Cody Johnson - Human
Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - Worth A Shot
Gabby Barrett - Pick Me Up
HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - wait in the truck
Jimmie Allen - Down Home
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - Thank God
Keith Urban - Wild Hearts
Kelsea Ballerini - HEARTFIRST
Little Big Town - Rich Man
Luke Bryan - Country On
Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make
Morgan Wallen - You Proof
Walker Hayes - AA
Female Video of the Year:
Carly Pearce - What He Didn't Do
Carrie Underwood - Ghost Story
Gabby Barrett - Pick Me Up
Kelsea Ballerini - HEARTFIRST
Lainey Wilson - Heart Like A Truck
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Actin' Up
Male Video of the Year:
Bailey Zimmerman - Rock and A Hard Place
Cody Johnson - Human
Cole Swindell - She Had Me At Heads Carolina
Jelly Roll - Son Of A Sinner
Kane Brown - Like I Love Country Music
Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make
Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You
Group/Duo Video of the Year:
Dan + Shay - You (Performance Video)
Lady A - Summer State Of Mind
Little Big Town - Hell Yeah
Parmalee - Take My Name
The War And Treaty - That's How Love Is Made
Zac Brown Band - Out In The Middle
Breakthrough Female Video of the Year:
Avery Anna - Narcissist
Kylie Morgan - If He Wanted To He Would
MacKenzie Porter - Pickup
Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange
Morgan Wade - Wilder Days
Tiera Kennedy - Found It In You
Breakthrough Male Video of the Year:
Bailey Zimmerman - Fall In Love
Corey Kent - Wild as Her
Drake Milligan - Sounds Like Something I'd Do
Jackson Dean - Don't Come Lookin'
Jelly Roll - Son Of A Sinner
Nate Smith - Whiskey On You
Collaborative Video of the Year:
Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - Worth A Shot
HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - wait in the truck
Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - Thank God
Midland feat. Jon Pardi - Longneck Way To Go
Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - She Likes It
Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - Where We Started
CMT Performance of the Year:
Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - Colors (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
Chris Stapleton - Whenever You Come Around (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)
Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - Never Say Never (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
Darius Rucker - Let Her Cry (from CMT Storytellers)
Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - Lay Me Down (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)
Keith Urban - Wild Hearts (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - One Way Ticket (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)
The Judds - Love Can Build A Bridge (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - The Rose (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)