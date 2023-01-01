Lainey Wilson leads nominations for 2023 CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson is the one to beat at the 2023 Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards.

On Wednesday, producers announced the nominees for the upcoming fan-voted awards show, with the singer-songwriter landing four nominations, including nods for Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown each landed three nominations, respectively.

Other names among the 16 acts up for Video of the Year include Carrie Underwood - who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT history with a total of 25 wins - as well as the likes of Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs.

Wynonna Judd garnered two nominations, including one with her late mother, Naomi Judd, for their final performance together at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, while popstar Katy Perry received her first nomination since 2015.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will be staged at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on 2 April.

The full list of nominees is as follows;

Video of the Year:

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - Bonfire At Tina's

Blake Shelton - No Body

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart

Cody Johnson - Human

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - Worth A Shot

Gabby Barrett - Pick Me Up

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - wait in the truck

Jimmie Allen - Down Home

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - Thank God

Keith Urban - Wild Hearts

Kelsea Ballerini - HEARTFIRST

Little Big Town - Rich Man

Luke Bryan - Country On

Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make

Morgan Wallen - You Proof

Walker Hayes - AA

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce - What He Didn't Do

Carrie Underwood - Ghost Story

Gabby Barrett - Pick Me Up

Kelsea Ballerini - HEARTFIRST

Lainey Wilson - Heart Like A Truck

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Actin' Up

Male Video of the Year:

Bailey Zimmerman - Rock and A Hard Place

Cody Johnson - Human

Cole Swindell - She Had Me At Heads Carolina

Jelly Roll - Son Of A Sinner

Kane Brown - Like I Love Country Music

Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make

Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You

Group/Duo Video of the Year:

Dan + Shay - You (Performance Video)

Lady A - Summer State Of Mind

Little Big Town - Hell Yeah

Parmalee - Take My Name

The War And Treaty - That's How Love Is Made

Zac Brown Band - Out In The Middle

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year:

Avery Anna - Narcissist

Kylie Morgan - If He Wanted To He Would

MacKenzie Porter - Pickup

Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange

Morgan Wade - Wilder Days

Tiera Kennedy - Found It In You

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year:

Bailey Zimmerman - Fall In Love

Corey Kent - Wild as Her

Drake Milligan - Sounds Like Something I'd Do

Jackson Dean - Don't Come Lookin'

Jelly Roll - Son Of A Sinner

Nate Smith - Whiskey On You

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - Worth A Shot

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - wait in the truck

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - Thank God

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - Longneck Way To Go

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - She Likes It

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - Where We Started

CMT Performance of the Year:

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - Colors (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - Whenever You Come Around (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - Never Say Never (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - Let Her Cry (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - Lay Me Down (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - Wild Hearts (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - One Way Ticket (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - Love Can Build A Bridge (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - The Rose (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)