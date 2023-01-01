Noel Gallagher releases 'spaced-out' remix of Pretty Boy featuring The Cure's Robert Smith

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released the remix of 'Pretty Boy' featuring The Cure's Robert Smith.



The former Oasis rocker recruited emo legend Robert and the group's drummer Jason Cooper for the "spaced-out" version of the high-energy tune.



'Lovecats' singer Robert, 63, said: "I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out - Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with - and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon..."



The original was released as the lead single to Noel's upcoming studio album 'Council Skies', which is released on June 2.



Former The Smiths star Johnny Marr, 59, also plays guitar on the track.



So far, Noel has released two tracks, also including the anthemic 'Easy Now'.



The 55-year-old Britpop legend went back to his roots for the record.



He said of the album: "It's going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be ... that's as true to me now as it was in the early '90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.



"'Top of the Pops' on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that's what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way."



The deluxe LP also features a collaboration with 'Pet Shop Boys' on 'Think Of A Number' and Noel's BBC Radio 2 live version of Oasis hit 'Live Forever'.



Meanwhile, Noel recently admitted he'll "never say never" to an Oasis reunion.



He said: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.



"That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."



The 'Some Might Say' group split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between feuding siblings Noel and Liam, 50, at their final gig in France.



And when asked how he and the band's former frontman are getting on these days, he replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah.



"He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself."