'I cried the first time I heard it': Bebe Rexha's dream come true duetting with Dolly Parton

Bebe Rexha burst into tears the first time she heard Dolly Parton's vocals on their upcoming duet 'Seasons'.

The 'I'm Good (Blue)' hitmaker's dream came true after the country music legend agreed to feature on the track on Bebe's upcoming third studio album.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: "We connected to Dolly and sent her the song. A week later – it was so chill – she sent us her vocal, and I cried the first time I heard it. It’s about the seasons changing and also wanting to change for the better, after getting stuck in bad habits."

The 77-year-old icon sings about "looking at herself in the mirror and still feeling like a child, nobody warning you that, when you grow older, you’re born and you die alone."

Bebe said: "It’s a cool perspective because you’re getting it from her, where she is in her life versus where I’m at in mine … no matter what age you are, you’re searching."

After the 'Jolene' hitmaker phoned in the vocals, Bebe got to meet her idol in person.

She gushed: "It was everything I expected: kind and beautiful, inside and out."

Snoop Dogg, 51, also features on the track 'Satellite'.

The 33-year-old star said of the hip-hop legend: "He was like, 'Yo! Check your inbox.' I listened to it and was blown away."

The 'I Got You' singer's last studio album was 2021's 'Better Mistakes'.