B*Witched to release first new music in a decade this week

B*Witched will make their comeback with their new single 'Birthday' on Friday (10.03.23).

The Irish girl group - comprising of Sinead O'Carroll, 49, twins Edele and Keavy Lynch, both 43, and 44-year-old Lindsay Armaou - are returning with their first new music in more than a decade this week, and fans can expect plenty more new songs.

Edele told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column of the new tune: “We’ve been working on so many different sounds. We wanted to bring B*Witched to 2023.

“Then we landed on Birthday and when we heard it we were like, ‘This is the one’.

“There’s lots of other good things going around in the studio and you’ll hear them come out over the year.”

Keavy continued: “You’ll hear lots of new songs. You won’t be able to get away from us by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Sinead recently revealed the group have Hollywood star Rebel Wilson to thank for their resurgence.

Sinead says there is renewed interest in B*Witched since their 1998 mega-hit 'C'est la Vie' was included in Rebel's comedy movie 'Senior Year', which streamed on Netflix in 2022, and the girls are grateful that the film reminded everyone of their songs.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "There was a Rebel Wilson movie a while ago, and one of our songs was on that. When people see it on that, they remember the song is really well known.

"We had a song on One Tree Hill, too, 'Blame It On The Weatherman' was on that. We got on a lot of American TV and the Disney Channel as well.”

Sinead also said: "Since it appeared on the end credits of 'Senior Year' it is showing really strong performance across Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam and there has been an uplift in streams in the US."

In the movie, Rebel, 43, plays cheerleader Stephanie Conway who falls into a coma when she is 17 and after waking up 20 years later decides she wants to return to high school to graduate. The film also features other teen pop hits such as Avril Lavigne's 'Sk8er Boi', 'Candy' by Mandy Moore, and Christina Aguilera's 'Come on Over (All I Want Is You)' among many more.

And she says B*Witched are getting a younger following since they joined TikTok and their music has featured on the social media platform, something that hasn't gone unnoticed by her daughter Samarah and her school friends.

Sinead - who also has a son, Blake, with her husband Mike Rahman - said: "My daughter is in secondary school and because we joined TikTok last year her friends are like, ‘Your mum has got so many followers on TikTok!' The first video we did went viral. That’s how my kids measure your fame these days, the whole TikTok thing. For record labels, they can push all the old tracks. It’s funny, because now there are songs that come up on TikTok and I’ll be singing along and my kids will say, ‘Mum, how do you know that?’ I’ll go, ‘I knew that before you knew that!'

“B*Witched joined about a year ago maybe, it’s so daunting at the beginning because it’s like really, do we have to do this? But it can be fun as well. But can also be like, ‘OK, what are we gonna do?’”