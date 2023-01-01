FKA twigs reveals romance with 'beautiful artist' Jordan Hemingway

FKA twigs has revealed the identity of her new boyfriend.

On Tuesday, editors at the Daily Mail published photos of the British singer leaving a Louis Vuitton after-party during Paris Fashion Week with a "mystery man" and asked readers to get in touch if they knew his identity.

Later that day, FKA, real name Tahliah Barnett, posted a screengrab of the article and answered herself, revealing that she is dating visual and photographic artist Jordan Hemingway.

"The whole of my career I've been hunted for who I am dating. So this time I'm pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation," the singer captioned the post. "His name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. (Paparazzi) pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. Now I'd like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs."

The 35-year-old, who posted a couple of personal photos of her and Jordan, also called on the outlet to donate a tip-off fee to Sistah Space, a domestic violence charity that provides services to women of African and Caribbean heritage.

"If I tipped you off does that mean my fee gets donated to @sistahspace? I think so! Link below," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Previously, FKA dated Robert Pattinson between 2014 and 2017 and her Honey Boy co-star Shia LaBeouf between 2018 and 2019.

She sued Shia for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress in December 2020 for allegedly being abusive during their relationship. A trial is scheduled to begin in April.